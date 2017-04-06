FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
France's Macron sees election lead narrow after TV debate: poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 4 months ago

France's Macron sees election lead narrow after TV debate: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French centrist Emmanuel Macron's lead in France's presidential election has narrowed following a televised debate though he is still on course to win, an Elabe poll for BFM TV showed on Wednesday.

In one of the first polls on voter intentions since Tuesday's debate between all 11 candidates, Macron was seen winning 23.5 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round, his lowest score in a month and down from 25.5 percent the last time the poll was conducted on March 28-29. (GRAPHIC - French presidential election tmsnrt.rs/2lPduBG)

Far right leader Marine Le Pen was also seen at 23.5 percent in the first round, down from 24 percent after the four-hour debate.

Macron, a popular former economy minister who has created his own party from scratch for the election, was forecast to win the May 7 runoff with 62 percent to 38 percent for Le Pen.

Conservative Francois Fillon, whose campaign had struggled as he fought nepotism allegations, regained some momentum though not enough to make it into the runoff. His score rose to 19 percent in the first round from 18 percent last week.

Hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who has performed well in the two televised debates so far, displaying a sharp wit, made further gains. His first round score reached 17 percent after 15 percent last week.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.