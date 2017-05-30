New poll puts Macron's party on top in French parliament vote

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party is expected to win the most votes in the first round of June's parliamentary election, a poll showed on Tuesday which reinforced the similar pattern of previous surveys this week.

The Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll for France Television and France Radio said Macron's start-up Republic on the Move (LREM) party and its MoDem partner would get 29.5 percent of votes in the first round of the lower house parliamentary election.

The conservative Republicans and their partners in the UDI party were expected to get 22 percent, while the far-right National Front (FN) was seen in third on 18 percent.

The Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed the same picture as two earlier surveys this week which also showed Macron's party coming out on top in the parliament elections, which take place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.