Fillon couple speaking to French financial prosecutors: BFM TV

PARIS (Reuters) - French election candidate Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope are being questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation following press allegations that Penelope Fillon was paid for fake jobs, BFM television said on Monday.

Francois Fillon had said after the probe was opened last week that he wanted to be heard by the investigators. Such questioning is a normal step in a preliminary probe and not a sign of culpability.

The prosecutor's office, Fillon's lawyer and his staff were not immediately available for comment.