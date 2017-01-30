FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fillon couple speaking to French financial prosecutors: BFM TV
January 30, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

Fillon couple speaking to French financial prosecutors: BFM TV

Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope Fillon stand close at the end of a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French election candidate Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope are being questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation following press allegations that Penelope Fillon was paid for fake jobs, BFM television said on Monday.

Francois Fillon had said after the probe was opened last week that he wanted to be heard by the investigators. Such questioning is a normal step in a preliminary probe and not a sign of culpability.

The prosecutor's office, Fillon's lawyer and his staff were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Chine Labbe; Editing by Catherine Evans

