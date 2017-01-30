Fillon couple being questioned by investigators: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.

Francois Fillon had said after the probe was opened last week that he wanted to be heard by the investigators. Such questioning is a normal step in a preliminary probe and not a sign of culpability.

The source confirmed an earlier report by BFM TV.