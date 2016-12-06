FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Senior Socialist lawmaker named new French interior minister
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 9:59 AM / 9 months ago

Senior Socialist lawmaker named new French interior minister

Bruno Le Roux, head of the Socialist group at the National Assembly delivers his speech before a no-confidence vote against French government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, May 12, 2016.Charles Platiau/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Senior Socialist lawmaker Bruno Le Roux will replace Bernard Cazeneuve as France's interior minister, President Francois Hollande's office said on Tuesday.

Le Roux, who heads the Socialist party in the country's lower house of parliament, will be in charge of overseeing the crucial counterterrorism portfolio in a country shaken by a series of deadly Islamist militant attacks.

There were no other major changes in the cabinet following Prime Minister Manuel Valls' resignation and replacement by Cazeneuve.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

