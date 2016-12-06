Senior Socialist lawmaker named new French interior minister

PARIS (Reuters) - Senior Socialist lawmaker Bruno Le Roux will replace Bernard Cazeneuve as France's interior minister, President Francois Hollande's office said on Tuesday.

Le Roux, who heads the Socialist party in the country's lower house of parliament, will be in charge of overseeing the crucial counterterrorism portfolio in a country shaken by a series of deadly Islamist militant attacks.

There were no other major changes in the cabinet following Prime Minister Manuel Valls' resignation and replacement by Cazeneuve.