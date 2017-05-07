EU's Juncker delighted with Macron's pro-Europe stance, expects fruitful collaboration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in French presidential elections on Sunday saying he was delighted Macron defended a strong and progressive Europe.

"I am delighted that the ideas you defended of a strong and progressive Europe, which protects all its citizens, will be those that you will carry into your presidency in the debate about the history of Europe," Juncker said in a letter.

"The European Commision has been working for two and half years to build a better Europe, a Europe which protects and defends our citizens and gives them the means to react," Juncker said in the latter of congratulations to Macron.

"You know my determination to follow this agenda until the end of my term. I have full confidence that our collaboration will be very fruitful and will allow us to further our common goals together," he said.