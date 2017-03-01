FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon to be flanked by ex-rival Juppe during speech : source
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 6 months ago

France's Fillon to be flanked by ex-rival Juppe during speech : source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will be flanked by his former rival in the conservative primaries Alain Juppe when he makes a statement later on Wednesday, a source close to Juppe told Reuters.

"They spoke on the phone this morning. They were supposed to see each other this morning or they might have already done. Alain Juppe will be present during Francois Fillon's declaration to the press, but will not speak himself," the source said.

Reporting by Claude Cannelas in Bordeaux; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

