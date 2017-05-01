FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Le Pen ally Dupont-Aignan says their French election campaign aims to leave 'EU jail'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 1, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 4 months ago

Le Pen ally Dupont-Aignan says their French election campaign aims to leave 'EU jail'

Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan speaks during a campaign rally for the French National Front (FN) political party in Villepinte, near Paris, France, May 1, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen would back a Europe of co-operation between nations while her rival Emmanuel Macron wants to keep France in the "EU jail," Le Pen ally Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said on Monday.

"Electing Emmanuel Macron, a junior, immature and troubled version of Francois Hollande, would mean locking up France definitively in the EU jail," Dupont-Aignan, the leader of a small nationalist, right-wing party who struck an alliance with Le Pen last week, told an FN rally.

"What's at stake this Sunday, what's at stake in 2017, is saving France," he said, referring to the decisive May 7 run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen.

"This will only be possible by regaining our independence ... and building the only Europe that can work, the Europe of nations ... of cooperation on specific projects."

Le Pen has said that Dupont-Aignan would be her prime minister if she were elected as French president.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.