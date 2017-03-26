FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Le Pen says people no longer want the EU
March 26, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 5 months ago

France's Le Pen says people no longer want the EU

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, waves to supporters at the end of a political rally in Lille, France, March 26, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE (Reuters) - The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, saying it would be replaced by a "Europe of the people."

"The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore," Le Pen said to loud applaud.

"We will change for another Europe, the European idea harmed by the federalists will re-energize itself, re-invigorate itself in the Europe of the people and of ... the nations."

Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Susan Thomas

