Le Pen says will defend France against globalization

PARIS (Reuters) - French far right leader Marine Le Pen vowed on Sunday to defend France against "rampant globalization" after she qualified to fight out the second round of the country's presidential election against centrist Emmanuel Macron.

"This result is historic. It puts on me a huge responsibility to defend the French nation, its unity, its security, its culture, its prosperity and its independence," Le Pen told supporters.

"The main thing at stake in this election is the rampant globalization that is endangering our civilization," she added, urging French voters to shake off the shackles of an "arrogant elite".