4 months ago
Le Pen says will defend France against globalization
#World News
April 23, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 4 months ago

Le Pen says will defend France against globalization

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, holds a bouquet of flowers as she celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French far right leader Marine Le Pen vowed on Sunday to defend France against "rampant globalization" after she qualified to fight out the second round of the country's presidential election against centrist Emmanuel Macron.

"This result is historic. It puts on me a huge responsibility to defend the French nation, its unity, its security, its culture, its prosperity and its independence," Le Pen told supporters.

"The main thing at stake in this election is the rampant globalization that is endangering our civilization," she added, urging French voters to shake off the shackles of an "arrogant elite".

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, John Irish and Geert De Clercq, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

