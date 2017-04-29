FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Le Pen says would appoint Dupont-Aignan prime minister
April 29, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 4 months ago

France's Le Pen says would appoint Dupont-Aignan prime minister

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout La France group attends a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017.Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said on Saturday she would appoint defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister if she was to be elected on May 7.

Right-winger Dupont-Aignan, who scored 4.7 percent of votes in the first round on April 23, announced on Friday that he was backing Le Pen, as widely expected.

"As President of the Republic I will name Nicolas Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, supported by a presidential majority and united by the national interest," she told a news conference in Paris at which the two politicians sat together.

Dupont-Aignan said he had signed an agreement on the future government with Le Pen that took into account some "modifications" of her program. nL8N1I087D]

Polls on Friday showed centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential runoff with 59-60 percent of votes, although Le Pen has gained some ground since the start of the week.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus

