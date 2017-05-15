France's Le Pen takes back party chief job, unclear if will stand as MP

PARIS (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen, the far-right politician who lost her bid for the French presidency a week ago, resumed her job as head of the National Front (FN) on Monday but left followers guessing as to whether she will stand in the coming parliamentary elections.

Steeve Briois, who took Le Pen's place as FN leader during her unsuccessful presidential run-off contest against Emmanuel Macron on May 7, welcomed her back to the helm of the anti-European Union, anti-immigration party in a Twitter message.

The party was due on Monday to present its list of candidates for parliamentary elections that take place in two rounds on June 11 and 18.

Le Pen secured 34 percent of the votes in the presidential runoff vote versus 66 percent for the pro-EU Macron.

Asked whether le Pen would now stand for election as a member of parliament in June, FN secretary general Nicolas Bay told a news conference: "I won't announce anything today, it is for Marine Le Pen to do that."