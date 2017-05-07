FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Le Pen's father says her stance on euro, Europe undermined her
May 7, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 3 months ago

Le Pen's father says her stance on euro, Europe undermined her

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris after the second round of 2017 French presidential election, France, May 7, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front, said on Sunday his daughter Marine's campaign for the French presidency had been undermined by its proposals to quit the euro and the European Union.

"It is the problems of the euro, of Europe, of pensions which have dragged down the campaign of Madame Le Pen, I think," said Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was expelled from the party in 2015.

"I think we must speak to France about the real problems, demographic problems, problems of mass immigration," he told RTL radio.

Marine Le Pen said after her defeat became clear that the National Front must be relaunched, and deputy leader Florian Philippot said the new party would not be called the National Front.

Jean-Marie Le Pen said Philippot was one of the main people responsible for Marine Le Pen's defeat.

Reporting by Adrian Croft

