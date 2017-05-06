Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24: police
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
PARIS Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
The commission, which supervises the presidential campaign, said in a statement that the publication or republication of the information could be a criminal offense.
Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Adrian Croft)
RIYADH President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.