Macron's party seen on top in first round of French legislative vote: polls

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Elect Emmanuel Macron's party and their allies are set to come out on top in the first round of a legislative election next month, two polls showed on Sunday after the centrist was elected president.

A Harris Interactive poll found that 26 percent of those surveyed would vote for Macron's En Marche party or the centrist Modem party allied to it in the first round of voting to renew the lower house of parliament on June 11.

The far right National Front was seen winning 22 percent of the vote as would the conservative Republicans and their ally UDI. The far left France Unbowed party was seen winning 13 percent while the Socialists were seen at eight percent.

A separate Kantar Sofres poll found that En March/Modem would win 24 percent of the vote, the Republicicans/UDI 22 percent and the National Front 21 percent. It put France Unbowed at 15 percent and the Socialists at nine percent.

Neither poll had a projection for the June 18 second round nor how many seats parties might win.