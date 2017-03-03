France's Le Pen refused to be questioned by judges in EU jobs affair: lawyer

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen refused to attend a summons by judges over allegations of misuse of European Union funds, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Lawyer Marcel Ceccaldi said Le Pen had told the judges she would not attend before the end of the presidential campaign, to be held in two stages in April and May, in which she is one of the leading candidates.

"Of course she won't go," Ceccaldi said, citing Le Pen's parliamentary immunity.