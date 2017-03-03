FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
France's Le Pen refused to be questioned by judges in EU jobs affair: lawyer
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 6 months ago

France's Le Pen refused to be questioned by judges in EU jobs affair: lawyer

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election delivers a speech in Paris, France, March 2, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen refused to attend a summons by judges over allegations of misuse of European Union funds, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Lawyer Marcel Ceccaldi said Le Pen had told the judges she would not attend before the end of the presidential campaign, to be held in two stages in April and May, in which she is one of the leading candidates.

"Of course she won't go," Ceccaldi said, citing Le Pen's parliamentary immunity.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft

