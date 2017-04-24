FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
France's Le Pen says Macron is 'weak' on Islamist terrorism
April 24, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 4 months ago

France's Le Pen says Macron is 'weak' on Islamist terrorism

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017.Charles Platiau/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HENIN-BEAUMONT, France (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen launched a scathing attack against her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, a day after the two were put through to a second round runoff on May 7, calling him "weak" in the face of Islamist terrorism.

"I'm on the ground to meet the French people to draw their attention to important subjects, including Islamist terrorism to which the least we can say Mr Macron is weak on," Le Pen told reporters.

"Mr Macron has no project to protect the French people in the face of Islamist dangers," she said, adding that the run-off with Macron was a referendum on "uncontrolled globalization".

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

