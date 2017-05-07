FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louvre grounds, where Macron due to speak, briefly evacuated
May 7, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 3 months ago

Louvre grounds, where Macron due to speak, briefly evacuated

French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards ! greets supporters as leaves a polling station during the the second round of 2017 French presidential election, in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, where French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was due to speak later on Sunday, was briefly evacuated after a suspect bag was found.

Police in the French capital said they made security checks of the area as a precaution and later added that the situation there had returned to normal.

Centrist Macron, who is tipped to beat the far right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen in an election for president on Sunday, is due to address his supporters at the grounds of the Louvre in the evening after the result comes out.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth

