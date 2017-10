French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) prior their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - New French President Emmanuel Macron will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres later on Tuesday, French diplomatic sources said.

The Twitter account of the French mission to the U.N. said Macron wanted to meet Guterres to “reaffirm France’s commitment to the U.N.”