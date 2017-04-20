FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
France's Macron has call with Obama ahead of election
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 4 months ago

France's Macron has call with Obama ahead of election

FILE PHOTO: French President's councillor Emmanuel Macron talks on a mobile phone as he arrives to attend a meeting at the OECD headquarters in Paris October 29, 2012.Bertrand Langlois/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron spoke with former U.S. president Barack Obama on the phone on Thursday, in an apparent sign of support just three days before the first round of an uncertain presidential election.

Macron said Obama wanted to exchange views about the French presidential campaign and that the ex-president had stressed how important the relationship between the two countries was.

"Emmanuel Macron warmly thanked Barack Obama for his friendly call," Macron's party "En Marche!" said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Obama's spokesman added: "an endorsement was not the purpose of the call, as President Obama is not making any formal endorsement in advance of the run-off."

Macron is the only candidate so far to have said he has talked with Obama, a popular figure in France.

Macron, a pro-EU centrist, is leading most opinion polls for the election's first round and is expected to contest a second-round run-off with far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polls show he would easily defeat her.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

