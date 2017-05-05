PARIS France's Interior Ministry will not comment on the reported hacking of hundreds of emails from the campaign of presidential candidate and frontrunner Emmanuel Macron because official campaigning had ended, a spokesman said on Friday.

Some 9 gigabytes of data from the campaign was posted online late on Friday, 1-1/2 days before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. [L8N1I76GQ]

"Neither the ministry, nor any other ministry would be commenting on this because according to the law, campaigning has ended as of midnight," the spokesman said.

