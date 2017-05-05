Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24: police
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
PARIS France's Interior Ministry will not comment on the reported hacking of hundreds of emails from the campaign of presidential candidate and frontrunner Emmanuel Macron because official campaigning had ended, a spokesman said on Friday.
Some 9 gigabytes of data from the campaign was posted online late on Friday, 1-1/2 days before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. [L8N1I76GQ]
"Neither the ministry, nor any other ministry would be commenting on this because according to the law, campaigning has ended as of midnight," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
RIYADH President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.