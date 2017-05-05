Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, is pictured through a window of his hotel during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign team said it had been the victim of a massive and coordinated hacking operation which led to the leaking of hundreds of its internal documents just hours before the end of the official campaign.

It added that the documents only showed the normal functioning of a presidential campaign but that authentic documents had been mixed on social media with fake ones to sow "doubt and misinformation".

"Their publication makes internal documents public but has no reason to worry us as far as the legality and conformity of the documents is concerned," Macron's "En Marche!" (Onwards!) party said in a statement.

"The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk," it added.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)