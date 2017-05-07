FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2017 / 7:42 PM / 3 months ago

Macron says respects voters drawn to extremes, wants closer Europe

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017.Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.

"I know the divisions in our nation, which led some to vote for extremist parties. I respect them," Macron said in a solemn address at his campaign headquarters after winning the presidency.

"I will work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens," he said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus

