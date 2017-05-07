Macron says respects voters drawn to extremes, wants closer Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.

"I know the divisions in our nation, which led some to vote for extremist parties. I respect them," Macron said in a solemn address at his campaign headquarters after winning the presidency.

"I will work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens," he said.