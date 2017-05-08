FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
French president-elect tells Trump he will defend climate deal: Macron spokeswoman
#Environment
May 8, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 3 months ago

French president-elect tells Trump he will defend climate deal: Macron spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President-elect Emmanuel Macron told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a telephone call on Monday that he would defend a climate change deal agreed in Paris in 2015, his spokeswoman said.

"He is going to protect the climate change agreement, and he is going to make sure he will be vigilant in protecting the French people," Laurence Haim told CNN.

She said the two had also discussed during their 10-minute conversation issues including the fight against terrorism, transatlantic relations and the economy.

Climate change "is a very important and sensitive issue for the French. He told him (Trump) that he will protect what was made in Paris."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

