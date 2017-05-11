FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
France's Macron will not put up a candidate against ex-PM Valls in parliamentary election
#World News
May 11, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 3 months ago

France's Macron will not put up a candidate against ex-PM Valls in parliamentary election

FILE PHOTO - Manuel Valls, former French prime minister and presidential primary candidate, reacts during a campaign visit in Villeurbanne, France, January 17, 2017.Robert Pratta/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President elect Emmanuel Macron's party will not put up a candidate in the constituency where former Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls stands, a senior official of the centrist's Republic on the Move party said on Thursday.

Valls, whose political views are similar to Macron's and who represents a moderate grouping on the right of a deeply divided Socialist party, has said he wants to play a role in Macron's presidential majority.

However, the newly elected president's team said he did not fit the criteria to be a Republic on the Move candidate in the June parliamentary elections.

"We will not be investing Manuel Valls (as a candidate)" Richard Ferrand, secretary general of Republic on the Move told a news conference, but he added: "We will not be putting a candidate up against Manuel Valls."

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Ingrid Melander

