Leftist Melenchon says Macron plans war on French social system

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Sunday that president-elect Emmanuel Macron was planning a war on the French social system and called on his voters to mobilize against the ex-banker in parliamentary elections in June.

"The program of the new monarch-style president is known already. It is a war against the French social system, and ecological irresponsibility," Macron said in a speech following the announcement of Macron's victory.

Melenchon said the country had massively rejected the far right and added that parliamentary elections must show that this is a moment of positive choice.

"A new parliamentary majority is possible," he said.