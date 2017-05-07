FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Leftist Melenchon says Macron plans war on French social system
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 7, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 3 months ago

Leftist Melenchon says Macron plans war on French social system

Jean-Luc Melenchon leaves after speaking to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Sunday that president-elect Emmanuel Macron was planning a war on the French social system and called on his voters to mobilize against the ex-banker in parliamentary elections in June.

"The program of the new monarch-style president is known already. It is a war against the French social system, and ecological irresponsibility," Macron said in a speech following the announcement of Macron's victory.

Melenchon said the country had massively rejected the far right and added that parliamentary elections must show that this is a moment of positive choice.

"A new parliamentary majority is possible," he said.

Reporting by Bate Felix and John Irish; Writing by Geert De Clercq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.