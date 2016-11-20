FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Voter turnout tops a million by midday in French conservative presidential primary
November 20, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 9 months ago

Voter turnout tops a million by midday in French conservative presidential primary

People queue in a polling station in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France November 20, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Voter turnout in the first round of France's first ever conservative presidential primary election on Sunday had easily topped a million by midday (1100 GMT), the election's organizer said.

Thierry Solere, president of the committee organizing the vote, said on LCI radio that 1.138 million votes had been cast according to a count of 67 percent of the 10,228 polling stations across the country.

Opinion polls have shown the Les Republicains party contest to be a tight one, with a high turnout favoring Alain Juppe over two other top-ranked candidates Francois Fillon and Nicolas Sarkozy.

There are about 44.8 million voters in France, according to the INSEE statistics agency. In the Socialist primary of 2012, 2.6 million voters took part.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Andrew Callus; Editing by Susan Fenton

