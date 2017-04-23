FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partial French official results show Le Pen, Macron going to second round
#World News
April 23, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

Partial French official results show Le Pen, Macron going to second round

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are leading in the official count of votes from the first round of France's presidential election with 30 million tallied so far, figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Sunday.

The figures do not include results from France's major cities, where Le Pen's level of support tends to be low relative to smaller towns and villages where counts were complete.

With 30 million votes counted from France's 47 million strong electorate and pollster projections pointing to a turnout approaching 80 percent, the figures put Le Pen on 23.45 percent, Macron at 22.89 percent, conservative Francois Fillon at 19.71 percent, far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon on 18.51 percent.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide and Emile Picy; Editing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas

