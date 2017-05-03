Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A photo illustration shows a French voter's registration card near posters of the candidates in the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, (L) and Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader (R), in Sainte-Foy-les-Lyon, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Illustration

An electoral poster of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, is displayed during a campaign rally in Paris, France, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

PARIS French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's party is set to emerge as the largest in June parliamentary elections, according to an OpinionWay-SLPV Analytics poll for Les Echos, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

The poll found Macron's En Marche! (Onwards!) movement on track to win 249 to 286 seats. Centrist and conservative parties would win around 200-210 seats, the far-right National Front would win 15 to 25 seats and the Socialist left 28 to 43 seats.

The poll -- the first one published on the June 11-18 parliamentary elections -- only included mainland France constituencies and encompassed 535 of the 577 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Macron is favorite to win this Sunday's presidential election runoff but has faced questions about whether he could win a parliamentary majority to enable him to act on his reform proposals.

