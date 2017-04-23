FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Le Pen, Macron ahead in French presidential vote, partial official figures show
#World News
April 23, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 4 months ago

Le Pen, Macron ahead in French presidential vote, partial official figures show

Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are leading in the official vote count in France's presidential election with about 38-39 percent of votes counted so far, official figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Sunday.

The figures do not include results from France's major cities, where Le Pen's level of support tends to be low relative to smaller towns and villages where counts were complete.

With 20 million votes counted from France's 47 million strong electorate and pollster projections pointing to a turnout approaching 80 percent, the figures put Le Pen on 24.38 percent, Macron on 22.19 percent, conservative Francois Fillon on 19.63 percent and Jean-Luc Melenchon on 18.09 percent.

Early projections from opinion pollsters on the results had shown Macron ahead of Le Pen.

The two highest-scoring candidates from the first round go through to contest a run-off second round on May 7.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq

