6 months ago
French conservative party chiefs to meet Monday over Fillon situation
#World News
March 4, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 6 months ago

French conservative party chiefs to meet Monday over Fillon situation

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The political committee of French party The Republicans will meet on Monday to discuss the situation of its presidential candidate Francois Fillon, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

"Given the evolution of the political situation just seven weeks from the presidential election ... the political committee, which includes notably the candidates of the (party) primaries, has been brought forward by 24 hours to Monday March 6," the statement said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

