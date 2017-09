PARIS (Reuters) - The French far-right National Front’s gains in local elections on Sunday are a sign of lasting upheaval in the French political landscape, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.

Valls confirmed that the mainstream conservative UMP party and its centrist allies had won the elections, and that the ruling Socialist party had lost a lot of ground.

Exit polls show the FN might have won as many as two “departements” councils. It had none before the elections.