FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Sarkozy cuts Hollande poll lead to four points
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 5, 2012 / 9:03 PM / in 5 years

France's Sarkozy cuts Hollande poll lead to four points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An opinion poll on Friday suggested French President Nicolas Sarkozy has cut his Socialist rival Francois Hollande’s lead to just four percentage points ahead of Sunday’s decisive second-round vote, the narrowest gap to date.

The daily survey by pollster Ifop-Fiducial had Hollande, who has led in the polls for months, losing one percentage point to stand at 52 percent of those intending to vote, while Sarkozy rose to 48.

Recent polls have shown the conservative incumbent steadily making up ground on his left-wing challenger in recent days, but put the gap between them at five points or more.

The Ifop-Fiducial poll was conducted between May 1 and 4 on a group of 1,225 registered voters.

Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.