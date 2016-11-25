FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2016 / 7:44 PM / 9 months ago

France's Fillon seen as clear favorite in Sunday's conservatives primary: poll

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 25, 2016.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French prime minister Francois Fillon is seen winning the conservative presidential primary nomination for next year's election with 61 percent of the vote against 39 percent for rival Alain Juppe, according to a poll by Opinionway on Friday.

The online poll of 550 registered voters who intend to cast their ballot in Sunday's primary vote was carried out on Nov. 24 and 25, the pollster said in a statement.

Fillon and Juppe, who is also a former prime minister, were both wrapping up their campaigns with rallies in Paris and Nancy respectively on Friday night.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Balmforth

