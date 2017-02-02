France's Fillon and Macron, both level, seen easily beating Le Pen for presidency: poll

PARIS (Reuters) - Former prime minister Francois Fillon and independent Emmanuel Macron would both win France's upcoming presidential election in a runoff against far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, according to an Ifop Fiducial poll published on Thursday.

However, Fillon, who is currently under fire over allegations that his wife benefited from a fake job as his parliamentary assistant, is losing momentum. Fillon has denied any wrongdoing.

Since Wednesday, he has lost 1 percent and is now polling level with centrist Macron on 20 percent in the April 23 first round of voting behind Le Pen, who edged up to 24.5 percent in the IFOP daily rolling poll.

Macron is seen winning 63 percent to Le Pen's 37 percent, with Fillon winning 59 percent of the vote in the May 7 runoff, in the poll for Paris Match magazine.

The survey was conducted among 1,400 voters and included the assumption that centrist Francois Bayrou, who has yet to say whether he is a candidate, would run.