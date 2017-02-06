Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS French pollster Opinionway published a survey on Monday that showed independent Emannual Macron resoundingly winning a presidential election runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The poll showed those two qualifying for the second, runoff round where Macron was seen winning with 65 percent of votes versus Le Pen on 35 percent.

Le Pen would win the first round on 26 percent, with Macron on 23 percent, while the erstwhile favorite Francois Fillon would come third with 20 percent but be eliminated.

Conservative candidate Fillon, engulfed by a scandal over public money paid to his wife, was due to launch a counter-offensive at a news conference set for 1500 GMT on Monday.

(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Michel Rose)