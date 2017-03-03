FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
France's Macron moves into first round lead in presidential vote: poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 6 months ago

France's Macron moves into first round lead in presidential vote: poll

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France, March 2, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Centrist Emmanuel Macron would come top in the first round of France's presidential election ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to an Odoxa poll, the first to show Macron with a first-round lead.

The former economy minister would win 27 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round followed by Le Pen at 25.5, leaving conservative Francois Fillon eliminated at 19 percent, the poll showed.

However, if Fillon, whose campaign is unraveling as he battles allegations of state payments to family members, withdrew then fellow conservative Alain Juppe would get first place with 26.5 percent of the vote if he ran.

In that scenario, Macron would just barely make it to a May 7 runoff against Juppe, edging out Le Pen with 25 percent of the vote to 24 percent for her.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.