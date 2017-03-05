FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Poll shows Fillon losing votes in French presidential race, Juppe in 2nd round if he stood
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 5 months ago

Poll shows Fillon losing votes in French presidential race, Juppe in 2nd round if he stood

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 5, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Under-fire candidate Francois Fillon has lost support in France's presidential election campaign, but fellow conservative Alain Juppe would reach the second round should he replace him, an opinion poll said on Sunday.

The poll by Kantar Sofres-Onepoint was conducted between March 2 and March 4 as pressure from within Fillon's own party mounted on him to stand down and for Juppe to take his place.

It showed Fillon on just 17 percent of the vote - down 3 percentage points from a poll conducted last month, a score that would eliminate him from the contest.

National Front leader and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron would go on to contest the second round on 26 and 25 percent respectively, according to the survey of 1,027 people.

Under a scenario where Juppe were to stand in Fillon's place, however, the ex-prime minister would take Macron's place in the run-off, with 24.5 percent to Le Pen's 27 percent, the pollsters said, putting Macron on just 20 percent.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by John Irish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.