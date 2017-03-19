FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Macron, Le Pen tied at 26 percent each in first round of French election: poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 5 months ago

Macron, Le Pen tied at 26 percent each in first round of French election: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen would lead the first round of voting in France's presidential election with 26 percent each, a Kantar Sofres-Onepoint poll showed on Sunday.

Conservative Francois Fillon came third in the poll on first-round voting intentions, with 17 percent, which would eliminate him from the second-round run-off.

Next in the poll were Socialist Benoit Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, tied on 12 percent.

French voters go the polls on April 23 and May 7 in the two-round election.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.