3 months ago
Macron's party to get largest share of vote in parliamentary election: poll
#World News
May 11, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 3 months ago

Macron's party to get largest share of vote in parliamentary election: poll

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's party will get, together with centrist allies, the largest share of the vote in mid-June parliamentary elections, according to a Harris Interactive poll published on Thursday.

Macron's Republic on the Move party would get 29 percent of the votes, versus 20 percent each for the conservative The Republicans and the far-right National Front.

The poll did not forecast how many seats each party would get.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose

