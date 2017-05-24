FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Macron's party seen winning majority in French legislatives: poll
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 3 months ago

Macron's party seen winning majority in French legislatives: poll

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 21, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win nearly a third of the vote in legislative elections next month, giving it a solid majority, an Ifop-Fiducial poll showed on Wednesday.

Macron's Republic On The Move (LREM) would win 31 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on June 11, the poll for Paris Match magazine, CNews TV and Sud Radio found.

That was up from up from 22 percent the last time the poll was conducted on May 4-5, before Macron was elected president in a runoff vote against far right leader Marine Le Pen on May 7.

The conservative Republicans party was seen winning 19 percent of the vote, just barely ahead of Le Pen's National Front, which was at 18 percent.

The far left France Unbowed party was seen winning 15 percent, putting it well ahead of the Socialists at only seven percent. That would be far behind the 29.5 percent the Socialists won in the last legislative election in 2012, giving them a majority with their allies.

The poll did not offer an estimate of how many seats parties could win in the second round of voting on June 18.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.