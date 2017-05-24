Macron's party seen winning majority in French legislatives: poll

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win nearly a third of the vote in legislative elections next month, giving it a solid majority, an Ifop-Fiducial poll showed on Wednesday.

Macron's Republic On The Move (LREM) would win 31 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on June 11, the poll for Paris Match magazine, CNews TV and Sud Radio found.

That was up from up from 22 percent the last time the poll was conducted on May 4-5, before Macron was elected president in a runoff vote against far right leader Marine Le Pen on May 7.

The conservative Republicans party was seen winning 19 percent of the vote, just barely ahead of Le Pen's National Front, which was at 18 percent.

The far left France Unbowed party was seen winning 15 percent, putting it well ahead of the Socialists at only seven percent. That would be far behind the 29.5 percent the Socialists won in the last legislative election in 2012, giving them a majority with their allies.

The poll did not offer an estimate of how many seats parties could win in the second round of voting on June 18.