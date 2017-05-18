Macron's party likely to win absolute majority in French parliamentary vote: poll

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's new party is likely to win an absolute majority in legislative elections next month, an opinion poll said on Thursday.

The OpinionWay/ORPI poll of just under 2,000 registered voters found Macron's Republic on the Move party set to win 27 percent of votes in the first round of the National Assembly election on June 11.

The party led the conservative Republicans and the far-right National Front, both on 20 percent, the far-left France Unbowed party on 14 percent and the Socialist Party on 11 percent, the poll for Les Echos newspaper and Radio Classique found.

Based on a projection, Macron's party would win between 280 and 300 seats of the 535 mainland French seats in the lower house of parliament.

The party would need to win 289 seats to secure an absolute majority in the National Assembly, which has 577 seats altogether, including representatives from Corsica.

A May 3 poll, conducted by OpinionWay and another pollster, found Macron's party on track to win 249 to 286 seats.