April 26, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

Poll: France's Sarkozy seen losing 2012 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Socialist candidate Francois Hollande came out ahead in the first round of France’s presidential election on April 22 and will face runner-up President Nicolas Sarkozy in the deciding round on May 6.

After scoring 28.63 percent to Sarkozy’s 27.18 percent in round one, Hollande looks set to win the final contest. But much will depend on which way far right National Front voters choose to swing after their record 18 percent showing in the first round made them potential kingmakers.

Following are the results of the most recent polls of voting intentions:

Second round percentage of vote Pollster Date Sarkozy Hollande TNS-Sofres Apr-26 45 55 BVA Apr-26 45.5 54.5 CSA Apr-26 46 54 OpinionWay Apr-24 46 54 Harris Interactive Apr-22 46 54 IPSOS Apr-22 46 54 IFOP Apr-22 45.5 54.5 Average 46 54

Reporting By Vicky Buffery

