3 months ago
New French prime minister to be announced at 1230 GMT
May 15, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 3 months ago

New French prime minister to be announced at 1230 GMT

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, May 14, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's new prime minister will be announced at 1430 local time (1230 GMT), a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday.

French media have said Edouard Philippe, a 46-year old conservative, is the favorite to get the job. Other names have been touted in local media, including the secretary-general of Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) party, Richard Ferrand.

Macron took power as president of France on Sunday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love

