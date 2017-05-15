New French prime minister to be announced at 1230 GMT

PARIS (Reuters) - France's new prime minister will be announced at 1430 local time (1230 GMT), a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday.

French media have said Edouard Philippe, a 46-year old conservative, is the favorite to get the job. Other names have been touted in local media, including the secretary-general of Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) party, Richard Ferrand.

Macron took power as president of France on Sunday.