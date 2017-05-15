FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
New French prime minister took job because of 'unique' situation
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 3 months ago

New French prime minister took job because of 'unique' situation

Edouard Philippe, France's newly-appointed Prime Minister, poses prior to taking part in the prime time news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in their studios in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, May 15, 2017.Christophe Archambault/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took the job offered to him by President Emmanuel Macron because the country is in a "unique situation", he said on Monday hours after his appointment was announced.

"I told myself that the situation we were in was so unique that we should try something that had never been tried before," he said on TF1 television.

He also reaffirmed Macron's commitment to business-friendly labor reforms.

Philippe, a conservative from The Republicans party, is the first postwar prime minister to be chosen voluntarily by a president who is from a different party.

Centrist Macron, inaugurated on Sunday, is trying to build broader support around his own Republic on the Move party, which is only a year old and has never fought a legislative election, and already has the support of a number of defecting Socialist lawmakers.

France's legislative elections are due to take place in June.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq

