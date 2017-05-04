FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Macron lodges complaint with French prosecutor over offshore account allegations
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

Macron lodges complaint with French prosecutor over offshore account allegations

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, leaves his home in Paris, France, May 2, 2017.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French prosecutor's office said it had received a legal complaint from presidential contender Emmanuel Macron on Thursday over allegations on social media that he held an offshore account.

The allegations, which Macron denies, were referred to on Wednesday night by his presidential rival, Marine Le Pen, during a televised debate between the two candidates.

Nobody was named in the complaint which was brought against person X, the prosecutor's office said.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Adrian Croft

