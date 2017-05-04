FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
French prosecutor opens inquiry into spreading of false news after Macron complaint
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

French prosecutor opens inquiry into spreading of false news after Macron complaint

Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French prosecutor's office, acting on a complaint from presidential contender Emmanuel Macron, opened an investigation on suspicion that fake news had been circulated with the aim of influencing voting in the election, a judicial source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Macron lodged a legal complaint with the prosecutor's office over allegations, referred to by his rival Marine Le Pen in a televised debate on Wednesday night, that he held an offshore account.

Macron has denied he holds any such account.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Ingrid Melander

