6 months ago
Chief spokesman for French candidate Fillon steps down
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 6 months ago

Chief spokesman for French candidate Fillon steps down

Thierry Solere, president of the high authority of the committee organising the Les Republicains party vote, speaks after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The chief spokesman of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Friday he was stepping down, one of the most high-profile resignations so far from the campaign of the conservative Fillon who faces a deepening probe into his financial affairs.

"I have decided to end my role as spokesman of Francois Fillon," Thierry Solere, also the organizer of the primary election from which Fillon emerged as conservative candidate, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Andrew Callus

