Chief spokesman for French candidate Fillon steps down

PARIS (Reuters) - The chief spokesman of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Friday he was stepping down, one of the most high-profile resignations so far from the campaign of the conservative Fillon who faces a deepening probe into his financial affairs.

"I have decided to end my role as spokesman of Francois Fillon," Thierry Solere, also the organizer of the primary election from which Fillon emerged as conservative candidate, said on Twitter.