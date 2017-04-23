FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
France's Macron, Le Pen qualify for second round of presidentials: projections
#World News
April 23, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 4 months ago

France's Macron, Le Pen qualify for second round of presidentials: projections

A combination picture shows portraits of the candidates who will run in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader. Pictures taken March 11, 2017 (R) and February 21, 2017 (L).Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French centrist Emmanuel Macron has come out on top in the first round of France's presidential election with far right leader Marine Le Pen in second place, which means both have qualified for the May 7 runoff vote, pollsters projections from partial results showed on Sunday.

Macron won 23.7 percent of the vote and Le Pen 21.7 percent, an Ipsos/Sopra Steria estimate showed. Macron got 23 percent of the vote and Le Pen got 22 percent in an estimate from Harris Interactive. An Ifop estimate put Macron at 23.8 and Le Pen at 21.6 percent.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Bate Felix, Sudip, Kar-Gupta,, writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Andrew Callus

