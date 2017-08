BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen should contest the May 7 runoff for the French presidency, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said, citing an unidentified pollster after Sunday's first round of voting.

It put Macron on 23 percent and Le Pen on 22.5 percent, with conservative Francois Fillon third on 20 percent.